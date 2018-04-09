Presidential spokesman relieved from office
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has relieved his press secretary – Vladimir Hakobyan – from office, the President’s Office said.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
