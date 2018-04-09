Livestock killed in Armenian village as Azerbaijan opens gunfire in Tavush province

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Livestock damages have been reported as a result of Azerbaijani gunfire at the village of Baghanis in the province of Tavush. A cattle has been killed and several other animals of a farmer were harmed.

Narek Sahakyan, the local official of the community, told ARMENPRESS that the gunfire happened at 17:00, April 8. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at a pasture near the neutral zone. Sahakyan says fortunately the farmers were not in the pasture at the moment of the incident.

One cow has been killed, while farmers were forced to slaughter two other cows because of damages. Another farmer also suffered livestock damages.

Sahakyan says they submitted the estimates of material damages to the government, as the government has always compensated all damages since 2014.

Regarding the border situation, Sahakyan says gunfire was reported in the direction of other communities also these days. “I think this is deliberate infliction of damages to property when they try to deprive a farmer from his income source”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan