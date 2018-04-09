NK conflict settlement is among priorities of Russia, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia considers the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be one of its priorities in the post-Soviet territory, minister of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov said in response to Armenian news media.

Lavrov reminded that Russia, along with the US and France, is one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and in this role Russia not only makes collective efforts with the other Co-Chairs but also seeks to advance its own initiatives taking into account the special ties with Armenia and Azerbaijan and by staying committed to the decisions of the co-chairs about the NK conflict.

Lavrov talked about the 2011 Kazan process, which, according to analysts, could have been a breakthrough in the settlement process.

“The work which has been implemented from 2009 to 2011 was very intensive. The presidents of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan met nearly 10 times. Another meeting which was planned in Kazan was really enabling to have expectations for serious positive results, because the draft documents, which the Russian side had designed with the support of the US and French co-chairs, in our view, took into considered in a balanced way all concerns of Yerevan and Baku. However, additional questions and comments came up during the summit itself. This happens. We don’t make a special tragedy out of this. Work will continue. I am sure that many provisions in the so called Kazan document are still in demand like previously. This is affirmed by the responses of Yerevan and Baku during contacts at meetings in the following rime period at presidential and ministerial levels and the regularly visiting Co-Chairs in Yerevan, Baku and Stepanakert meetings.

Lavrov said he is convinced that no work has been in vain during those years.

“Although, certainly several new ideas have appeared in this period, which the co-chairs are now advancing in contacts with the parties. The most important [thing] is to overcome distrust, which sometimes arises during negotiations, and to focus on realistic and pragmatic goals, which are quite many. It’s only left to put it on paper – although the parties agree that it is necessary to be implemented, when everything enters specific formulations – as it happens in other events – complications arise. I believe that we will continue to consistently overcome these and to reach results”, Lavrov said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan