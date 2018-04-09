China bans export of materials for weapons of mass destruction to North Korea

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. China banned the export of materials and technologies to North Korea which can be used for producing weapons of mass destruction, Sputnik News reports.

“As part of the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2575, in accordance with articles 16 and 18 of the foreign trade law, to stop exporting dual-use materials and technologies related to weapons of mass destruction and their means of transportation, as well as dual-use materials for conventional weapons, to the DPRK”, the statement reads.

The ban comes into force on the day of the release of the statement. China has released an enhanced list of goods banned for export to North Korea.

