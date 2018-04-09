Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Five killed in Argentina plane crash


YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Five people were killed as a result of the crash of an aircraft in Argentina, the country’s civil aviation accident investigation bureau said, RIA Novosti reports.

The aircraft was travelling from Mendoza province to Buenos Aires.

Among the victims are the pilot and four passengers.

