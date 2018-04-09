Trump, Macron agree Assad regime should be held accountable for human rights violations in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation on April 8 during which the two leaders agreed that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad must be held accountable for the human rights violations in his country, the White House said in a statement, Armenpress reports.

“The two leaders strongly condemned the horrific chemical weapons attacks in Syria and agreed that the Assad regime must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses”, the statement says.

According to the information by the Élysée Palace, the US and French Presidents agreed over the coordination of actions in the UN Security Council where two sessions will be held on April 9.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan