Missile strike delivered against air base in Syria’s Homs province

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The T-4 military air base in Syria’s Homs province was subjected to a massive missile strike on April 9, TASS reports citing SANA news agency. According to a military source servicemen were killed and wounded as a result of the attack.

According to the source, the Syrian air defense systems shot down eight missiles while repelling the attack. There are no reports at the moment on how many missiles actually hit their targets.

According to Al-Mayadeen television, several powerful explosions could be heard near the air base. The TV channel reported that the missiles had crossed Lebanon’s airspace while approaching the target.

According to SANA the strike against the air base had presumably been delivered by the US Armed Forces. But the White House and Pentagon denied the reports on US involvement in the attack.

