Guard of Honor ceremonially transport 7th century Bible, original book of Constitution and State Flag to presidential inauguration venue

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the Constitution of Armenia, the President of Armenia takes office during a special session of Parliament with the Oath of Office.

The Parliament convened a special session on April 9 in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan for the inauguration of the President.

As part of a tradition, the Guard of Honor ceremonially transports the original book of the Constitution and the Holy Bible to the inauguration venue.

The President’s Office said that the original book of the Constitution and the 7th century Bible have been brought in to the Presidential residence in the morning of April 9 from the Constitutional court and the Matendaran respectively.

The state flag and the Presidential Seal has been given to the Guards of Honor.

The original book of the Constitutional has been given to Arevik Petrosyan, a member of the Constitutional Court, by Hrayr Tovmasyan – president of the Constitutional Court. The Holy Bible was given to Bishop Hovnan Hakobyan by Matenadaran director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan.

Afterwards, the Guard of Honor transported the State Flag, the Presidential Seal, the Constitution and the holy Bible to the inauguration venue.

The President-elect takes the Oath of Office with his right hand placed on the Bible and the Constitution – “By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity.”

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan