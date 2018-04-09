New chapter in Armenian politics: Historic transitioning to parliamentary system, Armen Sarkissian’s inauguration as President to mark new era

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia transitions to a parliamentary system from April 9. On this day, the term in office of President Serzh Sargsyan ends, and on the same day President-elect Armen Sarkissian will be sworn into office.

Sarkissian’s inauguration as President of Armenia will take place 12:00 in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity,” – these are the words of the Oath of Office.

Armen Sarkissian will officially take office after the swearing-in ceremony, which will be followed by the resignation of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s Government.

Cabinet members will continue serving in office as acting-ministers until a new government is formed.

The term for nominating a candidate for Prime Minister is April 9-16, while the election will take place on April 17 in the Parliament of Armenia under an open voting.

The government will be formed within 15 days after a Prime Minister is appointed. The new Prime Minister will then recommend candidates for Vice-PMs and ministers to the President within five days. After this, the President within three days either appoints the Vice PMs and ministers or addresses the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court examines the application and rules a judgment within five days. If the President does not fulfill the requirements under this article within three days, then the given Vice PM or minister is considered appointed by virtue of law.

Within 20 days after the government is formed, the Prime Minister will present the Government’s Program to the Parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan