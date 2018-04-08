Arsene Wenger gives update on Mkhitaryan’s injury

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger gave some updates about the injury of Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who suffered a knee damage in the Gunners’ clash with CSKA Moscow.

'He's got knee ligament damage,' Wenger revealed after Arsenal's victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

He will not be available for Thursday (v CSKA) and not for Newcastle and certainly not for the week after, I think we play West Ham.

'I think he will miss these games for sure, but he could still play at the end of the season,” Daily Mail quoted Wenger as saying.

Arsenal overcame Southampton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.



English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan