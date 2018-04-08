Armenian military suppresses Azerbaijani gunfire attack along state border in Nakhijevan section

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire at Armenian troops on April 7 and overnight April 7 – April 8 in the Nakhijevan section. The Armenian Armed Forces suppressed the attack with countermeasures, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“On April 7 and overnight April 7-8 Azerbaijani forces made several ceasefire violations in the Nakhijevan section and opened gunfire in the direction of the Armenian Armed Forces, using mostly small arms fire.

The Armenian Armed Forces suppressed the adversary with countermeasures. The Armenian Defense Ministry calls on the Azerbaijani military to refrain from further provocations and warns that no action will remain unanswered,” Hovhannisyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan