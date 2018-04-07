Serzh Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan meet last time as President and Prime Minister  

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on April 7. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the Premier briefed the President on the results of the activities of the Government and underlined that all the macro-issues set in front of the Government have been implemented. During the meeting the President and the PM talked about long-term programs and targets for Armenia’s economic development.

“Mr. Prime Minister, the newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will assume the post on Monday. According to our Constitution, the President of the Republic must accept the resignation of the Cabinet. Thus, the process of switching to parliamentary system in the Republic of Armenia comes to end and this means that this is our last meeting in the current status. And taking the opportunity, I want to thank you for the good work and friendship. I want you to convey my thanks also to the Cabinet members.

If we sum up this period, we have to note that since September 2016 the Government has made great efforts and was able to make the best use of the political stability in Armenia established after the parliamentary elections to develop the economy. We passed a very good path during this period but we must also take into account that our party received the confidence vote of our people during the parliamentary elections and that the Republican Party of Armenia has the mandate to form a government for the period until 2022. And this means that the responsibility for the development of the country will be on the shoulders of the Republican Party, and of course, first of all on the shoulders of mine and yours since I am the President of the party and you are the first Vice President of the party”, President Sargsyan said. He added that the economic results of 2017 are good, but there are numerous projects outlined last year and promises and all the efforts should be directed to meet them.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan thanked President Sargsyan for the trust and the joint work, assuring that all the preconditions for comprehensive reforms have been created.

“I am thankful, Mr. President. Indeed, this is the last time I brief you in this status. Summing up I want to say that all the macro-tasks we had put in front of ourselves are fulfilled. This period and work was very interesting and creative. The team has internal solidarity and ion some sense, satisfaction. I am very thankful and touched for your assessments”, Karen Karapetyan said, adding that the development program 2030 and targets set by Serzh Sargsyan are ambitious and realistic. “Of course, hard and consistent work, as well as courage are necessary for that”, he said, predicting interesting developments in the future.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan