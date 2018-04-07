Terror in Germany – there are victims and injured
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. A van has crushed into a crowd of people in the German city of Munster, killing at least 3 and injuring nearly 50. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the van crushed into people in a cafe.
“There are injured and victims”, said Munster’s city police. According to the Police, the driver committed suicide afterwards. The Police called the incident a terror attack.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
- 20:02 Serzh Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan meet last time as President and Prime Minister
- 19:42 Terror in Germany – there are victims and injured
- 19:19 A number of members of President's Staff of Armenia sacked from job
- 19:02 President Sargsyan awards Ivan Volinkin with Order of Friendship
- 18:58 PM Karapetyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 17:32 Farmer hospitalized with multiple blast wounds as unknown item explodes in Armenian town
- 17:20 Holy Fire descends on Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
- 17:05 Armenian pilgrim briefly detained for brawling with Jerusalem cops, released without charges
- 16:59 President Sargsyan attends opening ceremony of new building for young specialists
- 16:33 Nearly $110,000,000 unprecedentedly massive housing project under development in Yerevan
- 16:21 Minister Suren Karayan tours Armenian leather items production company
- 16:03 Russell Crowe holds 'divorce auction' in Sydney
- 15:37 ‘Welcome to this world’ – ARMENPRESS presents moving moments right outta maternity hospital when first cries of babies are heard
- 14:50 14 killed as junior hockey team's bus and lorry collide in Canada
- 14:37 New music video of Enrique Iglesias hits one million views in one day after release
- 14:27 Artsakh’s delegation participates in event of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s France affiliate
- 14:26 Professor of Armenian Studies Michael Stone awarded Matenadaran Commemorative Medal
- 13:37 Passenger dies on board St. Petersburg – Yerevan flight
- 13:14 Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire regime nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact
- 13:09 Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh holds press briefing in Paris
- 12:55 Two Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack
- 12:42 Education ministry seeks to abolish re-examination opportunity in universities, academic staff express various positions
- 12:10 Clear weather forecast in Armenia
- 11:37 Armenia’s Lori province implements programs aimed at boosting tourism
- 11:36 ‘Love and devotion towards Motherland start from you’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 11:33 No cryptocurrency transactions in Armenia until sector is officially regulated – Armenian Blockchain Forum's clarification over upcoming 50MW mining farm
- 10:57 New Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan points out priorities for tenure
- 10:51 Deputy minister holds meeting with IT executives
- 10:34 Boeing clinches deal to sell 47 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines
- 10:31 Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 10:01 European Stocks - 06-04-18
- 10:00 US stocks down - 06-04-18
- 09:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-18
- 09:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-04-18
- 09:55 Oil Prices Down - 06-04-18
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 6354 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 3596 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
16:29, 04.02.2018
Viewed 2625 times The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2397 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2282 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month