Terror in Germany – there are victims and injured

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. A van has crushed into a crowd of people in the German city of Munster, killing at least 3 and injuring nearly 50. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the van crushed into people in a cafe.

“There are injured and victims”, said Munster’s city police. According to the Police, the driver committed suicide afterwards. The Police called the incident a terror attack.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan