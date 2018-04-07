President Sargsyan awards Ivan Volinkin with Order of Friendship

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on April 7 outgoing Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volinkin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyuan thanked the Ambassador for the significant work done during his tenure and his great contribution to the development of Armenian-Russian relations.

President Sargsyan recorded with satisfaction that the political dialogue between Armenia and Russia, as well as economic relations consistently develop. Humanitarian, military-technical cooperation also dynamically develop.

Ivan Volinkin thanked President Sargsyan vor appreciating his work and stressed that it was possible to realize thank to the joint efforts of the entire Embassy stuff and supporters who love Armenia and have done their best to contribute to the expansion and deepening of relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Volinkin noted that the personal contribution of the Presidents of Armenia and Russia in the strengthening of Armenian-Russian friendly relations is of key importance.

The Ambassador shared the opinion that numerous achievements have been recorded in bilateral relations, hoping the tendency will continue in the future.

Ivan Volinkin assessed it a great honor to work in Armenia and noted during that period he not only enriched his experience as a diplomat but also learned a lot from the Armenian people which will be very useful for him during his future work and the entire life. The Ambassador assured that Armenia is in his heart and that he will have opportunities to return to the country that has become close to heart for him.

President Serzh Sargsyan awarded the outgoing Ambassador with an Order of Friendship as a sign of gratitude for his significant contribution to the development of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, and strengthening of friendship between the peoples of Armenia and Russia.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan