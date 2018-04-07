PM Karapetyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan made a note on his Facebook page, congratulating Armenian women on Motherhood and Beauty Day.
“Dear women, mothers, grandmothers, wives, sisters and daughters,
I warmly congratulate you on Motherhood and Beauty Day.
I wish you to always live in love, have the sense of being appreciated and be surrounded with worthy men”, ARMENPRESS reports Karen Karapetyan wrote.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
