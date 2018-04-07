Farmer hospitalized with multiple blast wounds as unknown item explodes in Armenian town

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. A farmer from Ijevan, a town in Tavush province of Armenia, suffered multiple explosion traumas on April 6.

Police were notified from the local hospital at 16:30, April 6.

“The man was hospitalized with traumatic amputation wounds of several fingers, bone fractures, multiple traumas of the chest, abdomen and face. The man is identified as 26-year old local of Aygehovit village Hayk Simonyan,” Ijevan medical center said.

Detectives were dispatched to the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies found out that the man discovered an unknown item while farming in his garden, and tried to dismantle it the next day, on April 6, when It suddenly exploded.

The farmer was transported to a Yerevan hospital for further treatment. Medics said he is in a serious condition.

Ijevan police are probing the incident to determine what caused the blast.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan