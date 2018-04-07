Holy Fire descends on Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The event of the Orthodox Christian miracle of the Holy Fire took place on Saturday in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem , Sputnik News reports.

Theophilos III, the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem shared it with the worshipers, who gathered at the church.

Thousands of the Orthodox Christians have gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The Orthodox Easter Holy Fire ceremony sees worshipers lighting torches and candles from a flame they believe was miraculously lit at the tomb of Jesus on the eve of Orthodox Easter.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan