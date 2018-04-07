Armenian pilgrim briefly detained for brawling with Jerusalem cops, released without charges

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. An incident took place between Armenian pilgrims of and police officers in Jerusalem on April 7. An Armenian young man was detained by police during the incident, but was released shortly thereafter, Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem Hakob Sevan told ARMENPRESS.

“The crowd of pilgrims and clergy who gathered outside the Armenian patriarchate were banned from proceeding towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre by closing the doors to the monastery with iron bars. This brawl happened because of this. Each time they try to create problems under the pretext of security matters. And this isn’t something new, this trend is being noticed during the recent years, which is witnessed by both pilgrims and monks. We believe this is uncalled-for, they disturb pilgrims with false reasons,” Sevan said.

Police arrested one of the Armenian pilgrims who attempted to resist the officers. The pilgrim was released shortly after being detained, and the procession continued as the situation became calm.

Hakob Sevan believes that the Armenian patriarchate should raise the issue in the government so that the normal process won’t be disturbed during holidays and festivities.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan