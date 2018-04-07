Minister Suren Karayan tours Armenian leather production company

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan visited Zenni Co.Ltd representing SALI brand to get acquainted with the company’s activity, the ministry told Armenpress.

Founder of the company Beglar Ignatyan introduced the minister on the company’s production capacities and new equipment which, according to the businessman, increased the productivity and the production quality. The minister was also introduced on Zenni company’s new Ignatyan brand.

The company representatives discussed with the minister the opportunities to promote the production in foreign markets, as well as issues relating to the upcoming programs.

Beglar Ignatyan said the goal of their business is to make Armenia’s high-quality leather production recognizable to the world. He thanked the minister for productive cooperation.

The company had 8.5% production growth in 2017. The products were exported to the EAEU countries, as well as were sold in the Armenian market.

