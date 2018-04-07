Russell Crowe holds 'divorce auction' in Sydney

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Actor Russell Crowe has held his "Art of Divorce" auction - a sort of parting of the wares - in Sydney. He separated from singer Danielle Spencer in 2012. It is the actor’s 54th birthday, and would have been his 15th wedding anniversary.

His torso armour from the Oscar winning Gladiator exceeded expectations, making A$125,000 ($95,000; £68,000) and the Master and Commander violin also sold well.

There was also fierce competition for his Cinderella Man jockstrap.

It went for A$7,000, more than 10 times the estimate.

The biggest price so far has been A$135,000 for the Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World violin by Leandro Bislach.

Other items included a replica chariot from the Gladiator, guitars and others.

The New Zealand-born actor appeared at the sale, hearing a rendition of Happy Birthday and three cheers, and saying: "G'day folks, how're you doing?"

He had earlier said the sale was all about moving on - a "watershed moment".

Russell Crowe is an actor, film producer and musician. Although a New Zealand citizen, he has lived most of his life in Australia. He came to international attention for his role as the Roman General Maximus Decimus Meridius in the 2000 historical epic film Gladiator, directed by Ridley Scott, for which Crowe won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Crowe began an on-again, off-again relationship with Australian singer Danielle Spencer in 1989, when they co-starred in the 1990 film The Crossing. In 2000, Crowe was romantically involved with his co-star Meg Ryan while on the set of their film Proof of Life.Crowe and Spencer reconciled in 2001, and married in April 2003 (on Crowe's 39th birthday), at his cattle property in Nana Glen, New South Wales. They have two sons: Charles Spencer Crowe (born 21 December 2003)and Tennyson Spencer Crowe (born 7 July 2006). In October 2012, it was reported that Crowe and Spencer had separated.

Russell Crowe finalised his divorce settlement with former wife Danielle Spencer in 2017.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan