‘Welcome to this world’ – ARMENPRESS presents moving moments right outta maternity hospital when first cries of babies are heard

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. 5397 babies were born January and February of 2018 in Armenia’s maternity hospitals.

The healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS that 2909 babies were born in January, while 2488 in February.

Most births outside of Yerevan were registered in the province of Shirak.

As April 7 is celebrated as Maternity and Beauty Day, ARMENPRESS cameramen were granted access to the maternity hospitals for an exclusive photo session showing the very moment when a new life begins.

Parents were kind enough to give their approval for our photographers to capture the amazing, moving and emotional moments when the first cries of the baby are heard.

Welcome to this world baby, a new journey awaits you!

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

