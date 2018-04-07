14 killed as junior hockey team's bus and lorry collide in Canada

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. 14 people were killed when a lorry and a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided in Canada, BBC reports.

The Humboldt Broncos were travelling on Highway 35, north of Tisdale in the province of Saskatchewan.

There were 28 people, including the driver on the bus, 14 out of which were killed, and the rest sustained various degree injuries.

Canada’s Prime Minister extended condolences on Twitter: “I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond”.

