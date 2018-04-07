Passenger dies on board St. Petersburg – Yerevan flight

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. A passenger died on board Ural Airlines flight U6 2813 en route from St. Petersburg to Yerevan, the general department of civil aviation of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

Press secretary Satenik Hovhannisyan said the plane landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport at 10:45, April 7.

“The passenger had an illness, but the cause of death in the plane was a heart attack. The passenger was an ethnic Armenian citizen of Russia”, Hovhannisyan said.

The crew of the aircraft attended the passenger, along with a doctor who was among the passengers, but they were unable to save the Russian citizen.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan