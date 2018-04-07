Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire regime nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact


YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. During the period from April 1 to 7 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by nearly 300 times firing more than 3000 shots at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces mainly refrained from taking countermeasures and continued confidently conducting the military service.

