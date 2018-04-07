Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

Two Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack


YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in a Taliban attack.

The assault happened in the Sar-e Pol province of Afghanistan.  The firefight lasted more than half an hour.

RIA Novosti reported that the wounded soldiers have been hospitalized and are in a stable condition.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration