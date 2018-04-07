Two Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in a Taliban attack.
The assault happened in the Sar-e Pol province of Afghanistan. The firefight lasted more than half an hour.
RIA Novosti reported that the wounded soldiers have been hospitalized and are in a stable condition.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:14 Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire regime nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact
- 13:09 Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh holds press briefing in Paris
- 12:55 Two Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack
- 12:42 Education ministry seeks to abolish re-examination opportunity in universities, academic staff express various positions
- 12:10 Clear weather forecast in Armenia
- 11:37 Armenia’s Lori province implements programs aimed at boosting tourism
- 11:36 ‘Love and devotion towards Motherland start from you’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 11:33 No cryptocurrency transactions in Armenia until sector is officially regulated – Armenian Blockchain Forum's clarification over upcoming 50MW mining farm
- 10:57 New Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan points out priorities for tenure
- 10:51 Deputy minister holds meeting with IT executives
- 10:34 Boeing clinches deal to sell 47 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines
- 10:31 Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 10:01 European Stocks - 06-04-18
- 10:00 US stocks down - 06-04-18
- 09:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-18
- 09:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-04-18
- 09:55 Oil Prices Down - 06-04-18
- 09:34 #HealthForAll: Today is World Health Day
- 09:23 Aronian, Vitiugov to clash at Grenke Chess Classic round 7
- 09:22 President Sargsyan congratulates on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.06-21:22 Report reveals new details about Germany’s role in Armenian Genocide
- 04.06-20:05 Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
- 04.06-19:51 Yerevan is older than Rome full of ancient and modern culture - News The Essential Daily Briefing
- 04.06-19:01 Wenger fears Mkhitaryan may miss some matches due to injury
- 04.06-18:03 Lori resort zone to operate 4 seasons – ski resort investment project kicks off
- 04.06-17:55 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:54 Asian Stocks - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:41 Statue of Gregory of Narek will become beloved monument of all Christians – Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan
- 04.06-17:30 US introduces sanctions against 38 Russian individuals and entities
- 04.06-17:24 PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Russian Rospotrebnadzor’s head
- 04.06-17:18 Armenia has already achieved one of Sustainable Development Goals – WB official
- 04.06-17:17 'Time to elevate partnership to a newer level' - Sargsyan meets with president of lower house of Italian parliament in Rome
- 04.06-17:03 Putin names new Ambassador for Armenia
- 04.06-16:58 Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sacks all nine advisors
- 04.06-16:54 Italian investments increase in Armenia's economy: President Sargsyan meets President Sergio Mattarella in Rome
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 6189 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 3567 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
16:29, 04.02.2018
Viewed 2591 times The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2367 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2253 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month