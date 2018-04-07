Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

Clear weather forecast in Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is forecast in Armenia midday April 7, from April 8 through overnight April 11.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected midday April 11 and on April 12 in most parts of the country.

Temperature will remain unchanged, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration