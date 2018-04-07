Clear weather forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is forecast in Armenia midday April 7, from April 8 through overnight April 11.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected midday April 11 and on April 12 in most parts of the country.
Temperature will remain unchanged, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:14 Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire regime nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact
- 13:09 Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh holds press briefing in Paris
- 12:55 Two Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack
- 12:42 Education ministry seeks to abolish re-examination opportunity in universities, academic staff express various positions
- 12:10 Clear weather forecast in Armenia
- 11:37 Armenia’s Lori province implements programs aimed at boosting tourism
- 11:36 ‘Love and devotion towards Motherland start from you’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 11:33 No cryptocurrency transactions in Armenia until sector is officially regulated – Armenian Blockchain Forum's clarification over upcoming 50MW mining farm
- 10:57 New Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan points out priorities for tenure
- 10:51 Deputy minister holds meeting with IT executives
- 10:34 Boeing clinches deal to sell 47 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines
- 10:31 Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 10:01 European Stocks - 06-04-18
- 10:00 US stocks down - 06-04-18
- 09:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-18
- 09:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-04-18
- 09:55 Oil Prices Down - 06-04-18
- 09:34 #HealthForAll: Today is World Health Day
- 09:23 Aronian, Vitiugov to clash at Grenke Chess Classic round 7
- 09:22 President Sargsyan congratulates on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.06-21:22 Report reveals new details about Germany’s role in Armenian Genocide
- 04.06-20:05 Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
- 04.06-19:51 Yerevan is older than Rome full of ancient and modern culture - News The Essential Daily Briefing
- 04.06-19:01 Wenger fears Mkhitaryan may miss some matches due to injury
- 04.06-18:03 Lori resort zone to operate 4 seasons – ski resort investment project kicks off
- 04.06-17:55 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:54 Asian Stocks - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:41 Statue of Gregory of Narek will become beloved monument of all Christians – Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan
- 04.06-17:30 US introduces sanctions against 38 Russian individuals and entities
- 04.06-17:24 PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Russian Rospotrebnadzor’s head
- 04.06-17:18 Armenia has already achieved one of Sustainable Development Goals – WB official
- 04.06-17:17 'Time to elevate partnership to a newer level' - Sargsyan meets with president of lower house of Italian parliament in Rome
- 04.06-17:03 Putin names new Ambassador for Armenia
- 04.06-16:58 Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sacks all nine advisors
- 04.06-16:54 Italian investments increase in Armenia's economy: President Sargsyan meets President Sergio Mattarella in Rome
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 6189 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 3567 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
16:29, 04.02.2018
Viewed 2591 times The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2367 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2253 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month