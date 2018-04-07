‘Love and devotion towards Motherland start from you’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Maternity and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on April 7 addressed a congratulatory message on Maternity and Beauty Day, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear mothers,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Maternity and Beauty Day.

The love and devotion towards Motherland start from you which never end, as your motherly feelings. After the sublime of mission awarding life you have continuous important role in the human, public and state life. Your sowed kindness and warmth serve as a faithful guide in the inter-personal and also inter-state contacts. As a pillar of family, as a completeness of best human qualities with your wisdom and love you beautify the world and prompt us how to build the relationship between people and countries.

With the feeling of gratitude I would like to separately congratulate the soldiers’ mothers, due to their sons our border is reliably defended, and the dignified peace is guaranteed.

I express my deepest respect to the mothers with many children with congratulations, who with their special participation shape the demographic picture of the country.

I wish all of you health, happiness and welfare”.

