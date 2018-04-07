New Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan points out priorities for tenure

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The newly elected mayor of Glendale, California, Zareh Sinanyan, pointed out the priorities of his term in office.

Sinanyan told ARMENPRESS that the construction of affordable housing will kick off – taking into account that “life has gotten expensive”. Improvement of transportation will also be among priorities.

Sinanyan also thanked members of the city council for trusting him the mayor’s seat, mentioning that not only is it a great honor, but also a serious responsibility.

“I will work for the improvement of Glendale and improvement of the quality of life”, he said.

Zareh Sinanyan was born 1973 in Yerevan, Armenia. He relocated to Burbank, California in 1988.

Sinanyan serves as mayor of Glendale back in 2014-2015. The city council elected him to a second term on April 3, 2018.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan