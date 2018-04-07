Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Maternity and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan addressed congratulatory message on Maternity and Beauty Day, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear mothers, sisters and wives,

I cordially congratulate you on the Day of Maternity and Beauty. This day has a special message to stress the role and significance of Armenian mothers in our life, to express our appreciation and to convey our warmth to them.

For centuries Armenian women have been the headwall of family peace and harmony, the stronghold of traditional Armenian hearth. For them maternity has always considered to be the most important mission which has been rightly appreciated and will be appreciated by us. There is no doubt that in our everyday life full of challenges, Armenian mothers have always devoted their life to the care about their children and their upbringing. And this endless devotion making them more beautiful and peculiar is put into the basis of this day of Maternity and Beauty which is an Armenian holiday.

Dear mothers, sisters and wives,

congratulating you once again I want to wish health, welfare, love and happiness to you and your families. Let smiles and joy always accompany you; I wish you to be surrounded with love and care of your husbands, brothers, fathers and sons, and let your charm and beauty never fade and your selfless devotion and motherly tenderness will always be rewarded with appreciation and love of your children”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan