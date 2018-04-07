LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.10% to $1988.00, copper price down by 0.84% to $6743.00, lead price down by 1.13% to $2358.00, nickel price down by 3.29% to $12920.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $20975.00, zinc price down by 0.45% to $3218.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.27% to $91750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
