HealthForAll: Today is World Health Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. April 7 is celebrated across the world as the World Health Day, as well as the day of establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO, 1948), Armenia’s healthcare ministry told Armenpress.

The tradition of celebrating this day began in 1950. It aims at showing people the importance of health and determining what can be done to improve people’s health in the world.

Every year the World Health Day is dedicated to a healthcare issue and is celebrated with different slogans focusing on global health trends and a separate issue threatening health.

This year’s topic of the World Health Day is the following: “Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere”, and the slogan is #HealthForAll. The slogan calls on directing efforts to the goal of making health available to all, in particular, promoting the universal healthcare systems. The goal is to inspire, motivate and guide all concerned sides to demonstrate readiness for ensuring the Universal Health Coverage.

