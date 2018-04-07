Aronian, Vitiugov to clash at Grenke Chess Classic round 7

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian’s next opponent at the Grenke Chess Classic is Russian GM Nikita Vitiugov.

The Armenian chess grandmaster will face the Russian GM, who is currently the leader of the ranking at the event, in the 7th round of the tournament, which takes place in Baden Baden.

Aronian has 3,5 points after 6 rounds.

