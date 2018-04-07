Aronian, Vitiugov to clash at Grenke Chess Classic round 7
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian’s next opponent at the Grenke Chess Classic is Russian GM Nikita Vitiugov.
The Armenian chess grandmaster will face the Russian GM, who is currently the leader of the ranking at the event, in the 7th round of the tournament, which takes place in Baden Baden.
Aronian has 3,5 points after 6 rounds.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 10:34 Boeing clinches deal to sell 47 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines
- 10:31 Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 10:01 European Stocks - 06-04-18
- 10:00 US stocks down - 06-04-18
- 09:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-18
- 09:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-04-18
- 09:55 Oil Prices Down - 06-04-18
- 09:34 #HealthForAll: Today is World Health Day
- 09:23 Aronian, Vitiugov to clash at Grenke Chess Classic round 7
- 09:22 President Sargsyan congratulates on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.06-21:22 Report reveals new details about Germany’s role in Armenian Genocide
- 04.06-20:05 Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
- 04.06-19:51 Yerevan is older than Rome full of ancient and modern culture - News The Essential Daily Briefing
- 04.06-19:01 Wenger fears Mkhitaryan may miss some matches due to injury
- 04.06-18:03 Lori resort zone to operate 4 seasons – ski resort investment project kicks off
- 04.06-17:55 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:54 Asian Stocks - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:41 Statue of Gregory of Narek will become beloved monument of all Christians – Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan
- 04.06-17:30 US introduces sanctions against 38 Russian individuals and entities
- 04.06-17:24 PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Russian Rospotrebnadzor’s head
- 04.06-17:18 Armenia has already achieved one of Sustainable Development Goals – WB official
- 04.06-17:17 'Time to elevate partnership to a newer level' - Sargsyan meets with president of lower house of Italian parliament in Rome
- 04.06-17:03 Putin names new Ambassador for Armenia
- 04.06-16:58 Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sacks all nine advisors
- 04.06-16:54 Italian investments increase in Armenia's economy: President Sargsyan meets President Sergio Mattarella in Rome
- 04.06-16:49 Armenian President congratulates FIDE President on birthday
- 04.06-16:20 President Sargsyan tells how he recovered Armenia’s economy at the beginning of his tenure
- 04.06-16:16 Yerevan court releases phone recording of 2015 syndicate ringleader
- 04.06-16:03 Armenia’s Nalbandian participates in session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers
- 04.06-15:48 Israel deploys snipers, tanks as Palestinians begin new protests in Gaza border
- 04.06-15:23 Chinese woman has giant scissors pierced into skull, takes bus to hospital and survives
- 04.06-15:16 Putin, Macron hold phone talk
- 04.06-15:06 Armenia is a shared market of 170 million people after joining EEU – President Sargsyan
- 04.06-14:43 Russian investments in Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant reach 3 billion dollars
- 04.06-14:28 ‘Any investment in Armenia is safe and protected’ – President Sargsyan on country’s attractiveness
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 6114 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 3549 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
16:29, 04.02.2018
Viewed 2579 times The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2356 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2238 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month