Wenger fears Mkhitaryan may miss some matches due to injury
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger fears that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan may miss matches of a few weeks due to the injury.
“He will not play. For how long he will be out we will know that after the scan. But the first impression is not too positive today. I fear [it could be several weeks] and I hope I’m wrong”, ARMENPRESS reports Sky Sports quoting Wenger.
Mkhitaryan received knee injury in the 61st minute of the match against Moscow CSKA on April 5. The match ended 4:1with Arsenal’s victory.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
