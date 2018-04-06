Lori resort zone to operate 4 seasons – ski resort investment project kicks off

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. A ski resort zone of international level will be constructed at Maymekh Mountain that will promote eco-tourism and skiing sports. The construction works have already kicked off.

ARMENPRESS reports the launch of the construction of the ski resort in Lori Province of Armenia was announced on April 6. The center will be ready to receive tourists starting from December 2019.

Director of “Maymekh Ski Resort” CJSC Mher Baghdasaryan told the reporters that they aim to create a unique resort zone in Armenia that will operate 4 seasons. The area will cover 584 hectares.

“The resort will also fit for holding international sporting events”, Baghdasaryan said.

According to him, they plan to create infrastructures capable of receiving and providing high quality service to 9800 visitors daily. Modern equipment will be used, including lifts that will transports the visitors to the top of the mountain within 8 minutes covering 1200 meters.

The resort is located 10 kms away from Vanadzor city and only 60 kms from Shirak international airport.

Skiing trails with a total of 30 kms will be constructed for the first 5 years. In the future, 70 kms will be added.

Lori Governor Artur Nalbandyan highlighted the investment project, noting that it will foster the development of the economy of the Province.

“Being an industrial Province, Lori has promising perspectives for developing tourism. We have included tourism in the 2017-2025 development strategy of the Province as a priority branch”, Nalbandyan said. Over 1500 new jobs will be created.

