Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-18

YEREVAN, 6 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 480.46 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.23 drams to 588.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.00 drams to 673.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 137.54 drams to 20509.18 drams. Silver price down by 2.26 drams to 251.87 drams. Platinum price down by 116.19 drams to 14072.35 drams.