Statue of Gregory of Narek will become beloved monument of all Christians – Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. It’s a great honor and responsibility for the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Holy See MIkayel Minasyan to participate in the ceremony of unveiling the statue of Gregory of Narek in the Vatican and presenting it to the world. ARMENPRESS reports the Ambassador made a note on his Facebook page, noting that the day of unveiling the statue of Gregory of Narek in the Vatican was a historical day with indescribable feelings and impressions.

“Days and events are likely to be forgotten. One day we will leave this world taking with us our memories, but the statue of Gregory of Narek erected in the gardens of the Vatican will remain for the generations forever. Gregory of Narek’s bronze statue is a piece of Armenia in Holy See. The Devine Book called “Narek” is reflected on the statue. The pomegranate tree and the angel are in the front side of the statue, while the dove bringing peace in its beak is reflected in the back side. The author, David Yerevantsi, wanted the statue of Gregory of Narek to become bridge between the earth and the sky and this idea has been excellently implemented. It was a great honor and responsibility for me to unveil the statue and present it to the world”, the Ambassador wrote.

Mikayel Minasyan sincerely believes that the statue of Gregory of Narek will become the beloved monument of all the Christians of the world. “I am heartily thankful to all those who supported us physically and spiritually during the process of bringing into life this historical reality”, he concluded.

On the margins of his official visit to the Holy See, President Serzh Sargsyan attended the ceremony of unveiling the statue of Doctor of the Church St. Gregory of Narek in Vatican. The statue was unveiled by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan.

The nearly two-meter-high bronze statue was assembled in the Czech Republic: the author is People’s Artist of Armenia, sculptor David Yerevantsi; the architect is Michael Hasratyan. This initiative came into effect through the efforts of Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan, co-funded by well-known Russian businessman Artur Janibekyan and organized by Vardan Karapetyan, responsible officer at the Culture Department of the Armenian Embassy in the Holy See. The statue is made of two copies: one was erected in Vatican, and the second will be installed in Echmiadzin, the spiritual center of all Armenians.

After the unveiling of the statue in the Vatican Gardens, an ecumenical ceremony was held, attended by His Holiness Pope Francis, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan