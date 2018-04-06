US introduces sanctions against 38 Russian individuals and entities

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. US Treasury has introduced sanctions against 38 individuals and entities, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

Restrictions will affect Russian businessmen Alexei Miller, Viktor Vekselberg, Andrei Kostin, Suleiman Kerimov, and Oleg Deripaska. Such information has been posted on the website of the US Treasury Department on Friday.

Assets of all 24 people from Russia and 15 various organizations that fall under the US sanctions and fall under the US jurisdiction are blocked, US entities are banned from dealing with them, according to the US Treasury Department.

New sanctions were imposed on Russia in response to its "malign activities across the world," a senior administration official told reporters at a special briefing.

"All assets subject to US jurisdiction of the designated individuals and entities, and of any other entities blocked by operation of law as a result of their ownership by a sanctioned party, are frozen, and US persons are generally prohibited from dealings with them. Additionally, non-US persons could face sanctions for knowingly facilitating significant transactions for or on behalf of the individuals or entities blocked today," the statement said.

"This set of designations is not in response to any single event or issue. Rather, the United States is taking these actions in response to the totality of the Russian government's ongoing and increasingly brazen pattern of malign activity across the world," the official said, adding that it included Russia’s "occupation of Crimea, instigation of violence in eastern Ukraine, support for the Assad regime in Syria by supplying material and weaponry, and ongoing malicious cyber activities."

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan