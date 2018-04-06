PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Russian Rospotrebnadzor’s head

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan today received head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova who arrived in Armenia to participate in the 14th session of the consulting council of consumer rights protection of the CIS member states, the government told Armenpress.

PM Karapetyan said the Armenian side attaches great importance to the constructive partnership both within the EAEU, as well as between the respective agencies of the two countries. “Problems that arise in consumer rights protection, food safety fields are common and require a joint solution. I think we have reached a good cooperation level in this regard”, the PM noted.

He stated that the Armenian government takes a number of actions for agriculture development which will lead to increase of agricultural products and, thus, their exports. Karen Karapetyan said the Russian market is prospective for the Armenian producer and highlighted the close and productive cooperation between the respective structures of the two countries.

In her turn Anna Popova informed that there is already a very successful cooperation with the Armenian partners. As for the export of agricultural goods, Rospotrebnadzor’s head said she is aware of the effort Armenia makes for development of the field and protection of the security of the overall market.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan