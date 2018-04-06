'Time to elevate partnership to a newer level' - Sargsyan meets with president of lower house of Italian parliament in Rome

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting today with Roberto Fico, President of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) of Italy in Rome.

In the beginning of the meeting Mr. Fico asked the Armenian president about the process of his visit to Italy and Vatican, the president’s office said.

The president presented the busy agenda and results of the visit, the meeting and agreements which were reached.

President Sargsyan congratulated Roberto Fico on his election as President of the Chamber of Deputies, wished productive work and expressed hope that Mr. Fico will have important contribution in the further development of Armenian-Italian inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The Armenian president attached great importance to the role of parliamentary ties in expanding the agenda of interstate relations, and notified Roberto Fico that the Armenian parliament has formed a good tradition of friendly ties with parliaments of numerous European countries.

President Sargsyan stressed – it is time to also elevate the Armenian-Italian inter-parliamentary partnership to a newer level – especially when all required prerequisite are in place.

In this context Sargsyan emphasized that simply the fact that the previous Italian parliamentary friendship circle with Armenia was one of the two largest groups in the world’s parliaments speaks volumes.

After Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary administration system, there are greater cooperation opportunities and potential, which must be fully used, the president said.

The president expressed hope that the next friendship group with Armenia in the Italian parliament will be formed as soon as possible after the March elections, and that partnership with the Italian parliament will continue to deepen.

Sargsyan warmly recalled being hosted in Naples, the hometown of Mr. Fico, during his previous visit to Italy. Sargsyan mentioned that Naples is more than dear for Armenians.

Mr. Fico said he knows that the St. Gregory Armenian Church is located in Naples, where the relics of St. Gregory the Illuminator are kept.

The meeting also touched upon the relations of Armenia with the EU and the recently signed CEPA.

The sides also exchanged ideas over the negotiations process of the NK conflict settlement.

The Armenian president presented to Mr. Fico the latest developments and the approach of the Armenian side, which are in line with principles and approaches of the OSCE MG.

On the sidelines of the visit to Italy, the Armenian President also gave an interview to La Stampa, a prestigious Italian newspaper.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan