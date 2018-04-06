Armenia has already achieved one of Sustainable Development Goals – WB official

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has already achieved one of the goals of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Particularly, maternal mortality rate has significantly droped, ARMENPRESS reports World Bank's Program Leader for the South Caucasus, Europe and Central Asia Region (ECA) Lire Ersado told the reporters.

“We are happy for our small contribution to Armenia’s achievements. Key reforms have been implemented in the sphere of primary health care. There are also opportunities to raise the quality of services. Armenia has already achieved one of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is the decline of mortality rate and particularly maternal mortality, which is comparable with the rates of developed countries”, Ersado said.

The World Bank official also talked about other achievements of Armenia, as well as about gaps and challenges observed in the system. Lire Ersado particularly pointed out that needy people receive state-funded medical services, but unfortunately, it does not provide full healthcare service.

“I think more attention should be paid at increasing the healthcare budget”, he said.

As of January 1, 2016, 17 sustainable development goals included in the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, adopted by world leaders entered into force. By doing so, the countries unite their efforts to eliminate a number of global problems.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan