Putin names new Ambassador for Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has appointed Sergei Kopyrkin to serve as next Ambassador of Russia to Armenia, as the term in office of Ivan Volynkin has ended.
Putin’s appointment order has been published on the official website of the Russian government.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
