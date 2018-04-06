Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Putin names new Ambassador for Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has appointed Sergei Kopyrkin to serve as next Ambassador of Russia to Armenia, as the term in office of Ivan Volynkin has ended.

Putin’s appointment order has been published on the official website of the Russian government.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration