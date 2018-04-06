Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sacks all nine advisors

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has fired all of his advisors.

Eduard Nersesyan, Arianne Bo Caoili, Hamlet Hovsepyan, Erik Gyulazyan, Armen Avak Avakian, Alexander Khachaturyan, Mher Terteryan, Samvel Sargsyan and Vram Gyulzadyan were relieved from office, the PM’s office said.

