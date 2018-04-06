Italian investments increase in Armenia's economy: President Sargsyan meets President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit to Italy, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with President Sergio Mattarella on April 6, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Italian President welcomed his Armenian counterpart and considered a great honor to again host President Sargsyan in Rome after the last meeting three years ago. Sergio Mattarella considered symbolic that Serzh Sargsyan’s last visit as President is taking place in Italy. Sergio Mattarella expressed gratitude to President Sargsyan for development and strengthening of Armenian-Italian relations in all spheres – political, economic and cultural.

The Italian President said Armenia and South Korea in general have a strategic significance for his country. He informed President Sargsyan about his plans to visit Armenia this year, probably in summer and to once again reaffirm the Armenian-Italian friendship. According to the Presidents, this will give new impetus to deepening the bilateral relations.

Both Presidents praised the Armenian-Italian economic ties which intensified recently, as well as highlighted the growth of trade turnover volumes. In this context importance was attached to the formation and activity of the Armenian-Italian Inter-governmental Commission which convened its first session just several months before. The Italian President said he is happy that the Italian investments in Armenia’s economy gradually increase, at this moment comprising nearly 200 million USD. The representativeness of Italian companies in the Armenian market, according to him, also rises.

Among the major investments the Armenian President highlighted the investment project of the Italian Renco and the German Siemens companies in Yerevan within the frames of which a heat power plant which will be distinguished by its great effectiveness in the region will be constructed. The President of Italy considered this as an excellent example of mutual partnership in the economic field.

Sergio Mattarella also highlighted the deepening of the cultural cooperation and the growing interests towards the Italian culture and language in Armenia.

The sides also touched upon the Armenia-EU relations and the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. The Italian President congratulated Armenia on the signing of this Agreement.

On this occasion Italy’s President said Armenia plays a leading role as a cooperation bridge, and it is really a vivid example where the East and West do not contradict, but they are as a one whole. Armenia’s example, according to the Italian President, is also a good signal on how useful the cooperation can be for all. According to him, by this way it will be possible to establish relations also with the EAEU countries.

The meeting also touched upon the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. President Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia supports the Italian 2018 chairmanship priorities in the OSCE and attached importance to Italy’s balanced approach in line with the OSCE principles in regards to the conflict settlement, as well as the support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts and approaches.



Italy’s President noted that his country supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at peacefully settling the conflict and is not going to discuss other format of negotiations, expressing hope that the organization together with the conflicting sides will find a right solution way, and the conflict will be solved through mutual concessions as soon as possible. He said one of the priorities of the Italian chairmanship in the OSCE is the solution of prolonged conflicts.

Being informed by President Sargsyan that Armenia fully transitions to a parliamentary system of governance in several days, President Sergio Mattarella said he follows how smoothly the transition from one system to another is taking place. Serzh Sargsyan said Italy also served for Armenia as an example for transitioning to a parliamentary system and its some constitutional principles were also applied in Armenia.

Both Presidents considered the Armenian-Italian joint peacekeeping mission in Lebanon within the frames of international peacekeeping mission as another example of the Armenia-Italy friendship.

