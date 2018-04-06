Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Armenian President congratulates FIDE President on birthday


YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the Chess Federation of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a telephone conversation with FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov during which he congratulated and addressed wishes to the FIDE boss on birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




