Armenian President congratulates FIDE President on birthday
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the Chess Federation of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a telephone conversation with FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov during which he congratulated and addressed wishes to the FIDE boss on birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
