Armenia’s Nalbandian participates in session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who arrived in Minsk, the capital of Belarus on a working visit, participated in the session of the Council of foreign ministers of the CIS participating states on April 6, the ministry told Armenpress.

The session launched in a narrow format, than continued in an extended format with the participation of delegations.

The session agenda included more than dozen draft decisions aimed at increasing the efficiency of the organization’s activity, developing the mutual partnership of the CIS participating states in political, security, cultural and educational spheres. All draft decisions were approved by the foreign ministers.

The FMs exchanged views on urgent international issues, touched upon issues on holding consultations between the foreign ministries of the CIS participating states.

The ministers approved the draft Agreement on Cooperation in Fight Against Crimes in IT sphere, as well as the draft 2019-2023 interstate project on joint fight against crime.

The session participants also discussed ‘100 Ideas for CIS’ project which aims at engaging youth in solution of issues facing the CIS participating states.

A decision was made to convene the next session of the Council in September 2018.

The foreign ministers of the CIS participating states met with the President of Belarus.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan