Israel deploys snipers, tanks as Palestinians begin new protests in Gaza border

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Renewed protests have been reported along the Gaza border, as Israel and Hamas geared up Friday for another showdown on the Gaza-Israel border with the IDF deploying snipers and tanks ahead of an expected mass protest, and demonstrators starting to set fire to tires along the tense frontier, Times of Israel reports.

Israeli troops responded with tear gas and live fire, witnesses said.

The IDF said “there were violent protests at five sites along the Gaza border in which hundreds of Palestinians were taking part.”

“Our forces will not allow any harm to the security infrastructure and the fence that protects Israeli citizens,” it said, noting that it had declared the area a closed military zone.

Last week, over 30,000 Gaza residents participated in mass demonstrations

The US called on Palestinians to engage in solely peaceful protests and stay at least 500 meters from Gaza’s border with Israel.

