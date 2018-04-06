Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Chinese woman has giant scissors pierced into skull, takes bus to hospital and survives


YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. A Chinese woman survived having a pair of scissors lodged in her head, Daily Mail reports.

The 57-year-old woman was harvesting Chinese mahogany leaves using a pair of scissors tied on a bamboo pole when the incident happened.

However, she was well enough to take a bus to the hospital where doctors removed the scissors after two minimal invasive operations. 
Doctors said the blades were 1,5 inches deep in her skull.

The woman is expected to be discharged in a few days.

