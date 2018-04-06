‘Any investment in Armenia is safe and protected’ – President Sargsyan on country’s attractiveness

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has all the qualities to be an attractive destination for tourists from the Gulf region or elsewhere, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview for a special edition of Gulf News newspaper and Global FDI Reports about Armenia, reports Armenpress.

He highlighted that Armenia eliminated visa requirement for UAE nationals, and the language issue is easily addressed and resolved. “The country has a rich historical and cultural heritage and fascinating nature, as well as mild weather all year round. We have already established the necessary infrastructure and there are numerous ways for tourists to enjoy themselves – everything is available. Both Yerevan and Armenia in general are extremely safe”, the President said.

Addressing potential investors, the Armenian President said as a small country, Armenia has the advantage on working individually with every single large investor who arrives in the country. “We furnish investors with privileges and tax breaks when their new enterprises produce goods that have not been produced here before. Any investment in Armenia is safe and protected”, President Sargsyan noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan