Head coach of Armenian national football team resigns

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Arthur Petrosyan, head coach of the Armenian national football team, has resigned, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

Petrosyan resigned during a meeting with Ruben Hayrapetyan, president of the Federation.

During the meeting the sides discussed the performances of the Armenian national team, and mentioned that little time is left for preparing for the UEFA Nations League and that the team needs changes.

Hayrapetyan and Petrosyan thanked each other for cooperation.

The new coach will be named in the coming days.

