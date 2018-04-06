Germany plans to purchase four MQ-4C Triton drones

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Germany plans to by 2,5 billion dollars worth 4 MQ-4C Triton UAVs from the US, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon said the Congress has already been notified.

The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) under development for the United States Navy as a surveillance aircraft. In tandem with its associated ground control station, it is considered an unmanned aircraft system (UAS). Developed under the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (BAMS) program, the system is intended to provide real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions (ISR) over vast ocean and coastal regions, continuous maritime surveillance, conduct search and rescue missions.

